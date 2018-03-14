× IL Attorney General candidates Pat Quinn & Sharon Fairley, Gloria Allred on Netflix documentary, sanctuary state lawsuit & more

Former Governor of Illinois Pat Quinn discusses his campaign for Illinois Attorney General.

Former federal prosecutor and criminal justice reform expert Sharon Fairley discusses her campaign for Illinois Attorney General.

University of San Francisco School of Law professor and Director of the USF Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic Bill Hing discusses the sanctuary state lawsuit filed by Jeff Sessions against California.

Women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred joins Rich & Tina to discuss the new Netflix documentary Seeing Allred.

Finally, in a jam-packed Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Tina discuss legal breaking news involving the Mueller probe, the NRA lawsuit v. Florida and Steve Harvey.