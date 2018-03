× Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Rex. Ever

It’s Wednesday, and you know the drill. Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode, Amy and Rex talk about the National School Walkout’s impact on school safety reform, Rex Tillerson being let go from the White House, Betsy DeVos’ trainwreck interview on ’60 Minutes’ and much more. They also talk about an Alabama sheriff who has pocketed $750k in inmate food funds.