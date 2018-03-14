× Dr. Karen Phillip on Panic Attacks and Ways to Cope with Them

Recently NBA player Kevin Love and TV personality Carson Daly revealed their struggles with panic attacks. Learn more about underlying causes and ways to cope if you are feeling something similar when Nick Digilio welcomes Dr. Karen Phillip.

Plus thoughts on the negative side effects of perfectionism, the role social media plays and tips to de-stress the workplace.

