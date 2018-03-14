× Downside of Government Regulation of Video Games

Hawaii’ has proposed loot box regulation & violence has been blamed on video games. Reviews & Previews Editor of EGMNow.net, Ray Carsillo explains why government interference is not the answer to these issues. Secret of Mana remake is reviewed. Games to be on the lookout for in March are discussed.

