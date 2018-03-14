× Dane Neal: Recipe for Relief & Safe House Chicago

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food-loving friend, and WGN’s own, Dane Neal. With him, he brought Chef Kevin Hickey of The Duck Inn. They about the “Recipe for Relief” fundraiser, what’s new at Duck Inn, and much more. Dane also brings in Heather Converse, manager of Safe House Chicago. She gave Bill and Wendy an inside scoop into Chicago’s iconic espionage-filled spy-themed bar and restaurant.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.