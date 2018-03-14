FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2010, file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. As the buzz increases over an expected imminent announcement that Wisconsin may land a massive new Foxconn manufacturing plant, concerns are also rising about what the state may have to offer up to seal the deal. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation Co-director Peter Annin: “We’re leaving the century of oil and entering the century of fresh water”
FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2010, file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. As the buzz increases over an expected imminent announcement that Wisconsin may land a massive new Foxconn manufacturing plant, concerns are also rising about what the state may have to offer up to seal the deal. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation Co-director Peter Annin measures the value of seven million gallons of water extracted from Lake Michigan daily. That’s how much Foxconn administrators plan to take, but Peter educates John on the most controversial water diversion in history, originating even closer to home.