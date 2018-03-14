× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.14.18: Today was the best day ever

Today’s guests include Jerry Mathers, Dane Neal, Chef Kevin Hickey, Heather Converse, and Jon Provost. Bill and Wendy open the show by talking about National Walkout Day. They also recognized the Parkland students by taking a 17-second of silence. They spoke to parents about their feelings towards the walkout and much more.

