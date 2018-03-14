× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.14.18: Happy National Pi Day!

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about their favorite pies in honor of National Pi Day! Then, Judy Pielach joins the conversation as per usual. They talk about the how impressed they are with the students across the nation participating in National Walkout Day, chores, and much more.

