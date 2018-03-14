× Better Government Association CEO David Greising: “We got to just keep looking for those areas that really cost taxpayers money or that undermine the qualities of good government in this state”

Former Better Government Association CEO and president Andy Shaw and veteran journalist David Greising join Justin to discuss David’s new role at the Better Government Association and what the future holds for the watchdog organization. David talks about why he took this new job, how his background will help him in the position, the incredible amount of waste in Illinois government, the job that the BGA does fact-checking politicians, the biggest challenges the BGA will face moving forward and what the BGA really needs to sink their teeth into when it comes to Illinois government.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio