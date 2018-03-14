× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “If Ryan Pace does to the offense what he’s done with the defense this team is going to be pretty good in a couple of years”

WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Justin to break down the the first wave of NFL Free Agency. Adam talks about the Bears signing WR Allen Robinson, WR Taylor Gabriel, TE Trey Burton, QB Chase Daniel and K Cody Parkey, how Ryan Pace and Vic Fangio have improved the defense over the last couple of years, if there are any other free agents out there that the Bears might be interested in signing, the amount of players the Bears have already cut, the future of current Bears players Kevin White and Dion Sims, who the team is looking to draft and the Bears most pressing needs moving forward.

