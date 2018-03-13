× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/13/18: Jon Najarian’s Business Perspective, Spikeball’s Success, & Getting To Yes And…

Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian always find a connection to the business world and after the Rex Tillerson firing, Jon might know who will become the newest member of the White House administration, Suzanne Muchin shared her thoughts on the first female Director of The CIA, Chris Ruder shared the success he found in revitalizing an old game called Spikeball, and Kelly Leonard detailed the latest from his WGN Plus podcast Getting To Yes And…