The Opening Bell 3/13/18: Crystal Lake Based Metrom Rail Advancing the Transit World

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is how millions of American’s receive groceries every week but could it be healthier? Steve Grzanich discussed the proposed bipartisan changes that are looking to be implemented with the backing of Dan Glickman (Former Secretary of Agriculture & The SNAP Task Force Co-Chair). Rick Carlson Jr. (Director of Corporate Strategy at Metrom Rail) then detailed the advancements to transit systems in major cities after winning the Genius Transit Challenge in New York City, and how modernization will be happening sooner rather than later.