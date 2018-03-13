× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.13.18: Gov. Rauner vetoes gun control bill, Rex Tillerson exits, Congressman Dan Lipinski responds, Katy Perry confuses

Governor Rauner vetoed the gun control bill that he was set to sign today. Chicago Tribune Political Reporter Rick Pearson joins John to explain why. Plus, now former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gives live remarks on his White House exit. Then, Congressman Dan Lipinski joins the show to respond to his challenger, Marie Newman’s ad, and charges made against him in the ad. John talks “American Idol” highlights, including Katy Perry’s oddly forward behavior with one of the contestants. And, John makes right with whom he thinks he wronged on yesterday’s show.