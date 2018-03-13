× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-13-18

We have a marvelous show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Michael Salvatore of Heritage Bikes about creating a community and the business of manufacturing bicycles, our resident philosopher Al Gini returns to the show to chat about how we can age without getting old, Gerald Brennan from Tortoise Books talks about his effort to take on the traditional publishing industry, we introduce you to the great Chicago artist Ajani Jones and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

