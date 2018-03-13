× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/13/18): How Chicago is losing its identity through the renaming of buildings, tips for shampooing a donkey, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Ep. 96: This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Thom Serafin of Serafin and Associates to evaluate how the media impacts elections and the history of big spending in Illinois politics. Dominic Lynch also joins Kass and Carlin to talk about how Chicago’s habit of naming buildings, roads, etc., defines who we are as a culture. Plus, Kasso looks at Sen. Dick Durbins’ disingenuous robocalls on behalf of Mike Madigan.

