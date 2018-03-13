× The Carry Out 3-13-18: “If the Trump administration were ‘The Apprentice’ all that would be left would be Ivanka and the ghost of Joan Rivers”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Secretary of State Rex Tillerson being fired, Governor Rauner vetoing a gun store licensing bill, kids walking out of school to protest gun violence tomorrow, Ms. Lauryn Hill performing at the Pitchfork Music Festival, the Bears reportedly signing free agents Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton and Lettuce Entertain You opening a four-level restaurant space to the riverfront.

