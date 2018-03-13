× ‘Teenage Rebels’: The National School Walkout and activism as part of the civic experience

Dave Hoekstra visits with his panel on teenage activism and the nationwide student movement in the wake of the Parkland school shooting. He talks with Naperville Central senior Ben Russell, one of the students spearheading the school’s Walk Out for Gun Reform on 3/14 and again on 4/20, about seizing the moment at hand as the next generation of voters are making their voices heard.

Ed Yohnka, Director of Communication/Public Policy at the ACLU Chicago discusses the value of the ‘civic experience’ of protest and navigating the waters of school administration and students’ rights.

Dawson Barrett, author of Teenage Rebels: Stories of Successful High School Activists, From the Little Rock 9 to the Class of Tomorrow and Microcosm Publishing founder Joe Biel also join the show and talk about other instances of student walkouts in American history and the influence of the D-I-Y punk scene as political expression, and more.