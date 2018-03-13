× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Hackers can now steal your info at the gas pump

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they talk about audio company Bose getting into the augmented reality business, Toshiba’s new smart glasses that run Windows 10, gas stations hackers, and much more.

