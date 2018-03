× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.13.18: Orion can fix it all

Secretary of State is out! Say what? Thank goodness Big O can fix it all. Pat Brady brought Cochran a giant can of Metamucil for an early birthday gift. John DaCosse checked in with an update on his new knee. Orion said the restaurants in Arizona are getting really busy. And it turns out Joe heard Dave Eanet’s tire going flat but he couldn’t confirm it so he didn’t tell anyone.