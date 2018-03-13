State Rep. Jeanne Ives makes her case for being the Republican candidate for governor

Posted 11:25 AM, March 13, 2018, by , Updated at 11:24AM, March 13, 2018

Republican Candidate for Governor Jeanne Ives speaks at the City Club of Chicago, February 5, 2018 (City Club of Chicago)

With just eight days until the Illinois primary, state Rep. Jeanne Ives joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to lay out her campaign platform for the Republican primary and address topics like taxes, gun laws, and working with Democratic leadership to move Illinois forward.

