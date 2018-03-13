× Roe Conn Full Show (3/13/18):Jeanne Ives on the campaign trail, Tony Abruscato previews the 2018 Flower and Garden Show, and more…

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on a string of package bombs in Austin, TX, U.S. Deputy Political Editor for MailOnline- Geoff Earle talks about reports of Stormy Daniels possessing tape of her liaisons with Donald Trump, Tom Skilling talks about rising seas, Chicago Tribune’s Rick Pearson looks at the last week of campaigning before Illinois’ March 20th primary, the Top Five@5 offers some bizzare tape of OJ Simpson talking the death of Nicole Brown-Simpson, State Rep. Jeanne Ives make her case for being the Republican candidate for Illinois Governor, and Tony Abruscato promotes the 2018 Flower and Garden Show at Navy Pier.

