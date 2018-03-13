Rick Pearson breaks down where candidates stand with one week till the 2018 Illinois primary
Chicago Tribune political reporter and Host of The Sunday Spin Rick Pearson joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to breakdown Illinois March 20th primary election, focusing on gubernatorial races.
