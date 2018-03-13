FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lipinski will face Democratic candidate Marie Newman for the 3rd congressional district seat in the March 20, 2018 primary. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais File)
Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-3rd): “I voted to end Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and other arguments against Marie Newman
Rep. Dan Lipinski joins John to respond to a series of clips from an ad by Congressional Candidate Marie Newman’s campaign, which targets Lipinski. Some of the charges Newman makes against Lipinski include his pro-life stance, and against the Dream Act.