× How Tortoise Books is reinventing the publishing industry

Gerald Brennan, founder of Tortoise Books, joins Justin to discuss his goal of taking on the publishing industry. Gerald talks about being an independent publisher, the frustration with the traditional publishing industry, when he decided to become an independent publisher, what it takes to run a publishing company, what separates them from a traditional publishing company, where he finds authors, what it takes to be a good publisher and his upcoming event at Bookends & Beginnings in Evanston.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio