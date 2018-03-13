× How can we grow older without being old?

We always love when one of our favorite guests returns to the show! Al Gini, The Download’s resident philosopher, joins Justin to discuss the concept of aging and growing older. Professor Gini talks about what the great philosophers thought about age, how we can better prepare ourselves for getting older, the importance of keeping the mind flexible as we age, the key to a successful aging process, why a healthy lifestyle is essential, the need to overcome boredom and apathy and the importance of being grateful.

