JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Allen Robinson #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the game at EverBank Field on November 13, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Hoge and Jahns, Episode 148: In-Depth Free Agency Special
With all the Bears news pouring in, The Hoge & Jahns Podcast takes over Sports Central in a special episode. The guys love the Allen Robinson signing and think it makes the Bears look better around the league. They also discuss the Trey Burton signing, while Jahns makes the case for Jimmy Graham instead. It’s a jam-packed football free agency frenzy and Hoge & Jahns have it all covered.