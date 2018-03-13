× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 148: In-Depth Free Agency Special

With all the Bears news pouring in, The Hoge & Jahns Podcast takes over Sports Central in a special episode. The guys love the Allen Robinson signing and think it makes the Bears look better around the league. They also discuss the Trey Burton signing, while Jahns makes the case for Jimmy Graham instead. It’s a jam-packed football free agency frenzy and Hoge & Jahns have it all covered.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!