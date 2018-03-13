× Heritage Bicycles owner Michael Salvatore: “If you go anywhere in the world bikes and coffee are both accessible”

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Heritage Bicycles Owner and CEO Michael Salvatore about why he got into the business, the challenge of manufacturing product, the importance of making things locally, why the community is significant to the store’s success, the history of bicycling in Chicago, how they deal with the winter and working in a seasonal business, if brand recognition leads to success, what he has learned since he took on this challenge and why Heritage has to remain a Chicago business.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio