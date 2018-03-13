FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York. Cities and counties of all sizes have sued companies that make and distribute prescription opioids. Among the plaintiffs so far: Philadelphia; the state of Ohio; Princeton, West Virginia; the Cherokee Nation; and a consortium of counties across Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Dr. Julie Morita explains Chicago’s opioid epidemic
Bill and Wendy are joined by Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Julie Morita. In this interview, Dr. Morita discusses the extent and root of the opioid crisis across Chicago and explains what the city of Chicago is doing in efforts to help bring the crisis to an end.
