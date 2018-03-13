× Dr. Julie Morita explains Chicago’s opioid epidemic

Bill and Wendy are joined by Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Julie Morita. In this interview, Dr. Morita discusses the extent and root of the opioid crisis across Chicago and explains what the city of Chicago is doing in efforts to help bring the crisis to an end.

