Chicago Artist You Should Know: Ajani Jones

The tremendous Chicago hip hop artist Ajani Jones joins Justin to talk about his career, when and why he made the decision to devote his life to music, the anxiety involved in starting a career in music, how he wouldn’t have been able to be successful without the support from his mother, what attracted him to poetry and the soulful part of music, the artists that inspired him growing up, his relationship with the great Chicago label Closed Sessions, the importance of being a versatile artist, how he has improved as an artist, what he enjoys about being an artist from Chicago and his new Closed Sessions EP, “Cocoons.”

