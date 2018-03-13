× Car Talk: Pop Up Ads in Autos, A 300 MPH Vehicle and The Vixen Motor Home

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive Blog.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he talks about the potential of pop up ads appearing in your automobile, a vehicle that debuted at the Geneva Auto Show that could hit 300 MPH, and the story behind the Vixen Motor Home.

Other items discussed include the Kia Stinger, the 2019 Lexus UX and Best Buys for City Dwellers.

