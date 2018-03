× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.13.18: Goodbye Rex Tillerson

Today’s guests include CNET’s Bridget Carey and Dr. Julie Morita, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. Bill and Wendy talk about Rex Tillerson’s dismissal from the White House, poor service, the world wide web, and much more.



The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.