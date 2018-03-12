× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/12/18: Online Polling without Trolls, Brad Meltzer, & Twitter Verifications

Providing a platform for a generation’s voice has been a major factor for social media, but creating new platforms can be difficult. Steve Bertrand learned that breaking things down to its simplest form is working for Aop according to Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis form Chicago Inno. Brad Meltzer shared the details behind selling books in 2018 (including his new book, The Escape Artist), and Randi Shaffer broke the news to Steve that being verified on Twitter won’t be as exclusive.