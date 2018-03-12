× Will anything come out of the President Trump-Stormy Daniels saga?

It’s Touché time! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to argue and debate the top political stories making news this week including President Trump attacking the media in a speech in Pennsylvania, the House Intelligence Committee wrapping up their investigation into Russian collusion, the continuing Stormy Daniels saga and President Trump’s decision to meet with Kim Jong-un.

