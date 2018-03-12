WGN Radio Theatre #265: Have Gun-Will Travel, X Minus One & The Lives Of Harry Lime

(L-R) Carl Amari, Jen DeSalvo and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 11, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Have Gun-Will Travel: Assignment In Stone’s Crossing.” (11-29-59). Next we have: “X Minus One: Bad Medicine.” Guest Starring: Karl Weber. (07-10-56). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Lives Of Harry Lime: Clay Pigeon.” Guest Starring: Orson Welles. (08-17-51)

