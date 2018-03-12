× WGN Radio Theatre #265: Have Gun-Will Travel, X Minus One & The Lives Of Harry Lime

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 11, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Have Gun-Will Travel: Assignment In Stone’s Crossing.” (11-29-59). Next we have: “X Minus One: Bad Medicine.” Guest Starring: Karl Weber. (07-10-56). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Lives Of Harry Lime: Clay Pigeon.” Guest Starring: Orson Welles. (08-17-51)

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre