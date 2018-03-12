This image shows the 2017 NCAA Division I women's college basketball tournament bracket. UConn, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Baylor are the No. 1 seeds in the women's NCAA Tournament, which was announced Monday, March 13, 2017. (AP Photo)
VSiN Host Sam Panayotovich: “I’m pretty much the human calculator” in sports
Former WGN Radio Sports Reporter and now-Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN) Host Sam Panayotovich joins John to update him on his new job, and on whose chances he likes in the NCAA March Madness.