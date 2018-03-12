× The Opening Bell 3/12/18: The Next Step For US & North Korea Talks

Mark Carman jumped in studio for Steve Grzanich today to kick off the week and shared the conversation between Steve and Bonnie Siegler (Founder of design firm Eight and a Half, & Author of “Dear Client: This Book Will Teach You How To Get What You Want from Creative People“). Ivan Eland (Sr. Fellow & Director of The Center on Peace and Liberty at The Independent Institute) then joined the program to provide the background on the expected denuclearization talks between the US and North Korea.