The Music of Simon & Garfunkel Performed by Phil Angotti and Tommi Zender

Bill and Wendy welcome Chicago singer-songwriters Phil Angotti & Tommi Zender into the studio. They talk about the magic of Simon and Garfunkel’s music, why they chose to do a stripped-down acoustic show for their upcoming performance at City Winery, their favorite Simon and Garfunkel songs, and much more.

Singer/guitarist Phil Angotti and multi-instrumentalist Tommi Zender will perform classic Simon & Garfunkel tonight at 7:30pm at City Winery Chicago. For more information or for tickets, visit www.citywinery.com/chicago.

