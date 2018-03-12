× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.12.18: National High School Walkout, NCAA March Madness, Betsy DeVos, “Sleepy-Eyes” Chuck Todd

This Wednesday, high school students across the country will be participating in a walkout honoring the 17 lives lost in the Parkland, Florida shooting exactly one month prior. John finds out how schools across Illinois are going to handle the walkout, and asks you if you’d want your kids walking out in efforts to urge tighter gun control laws. Then, WGN Radio Sports Reporter-turned-Vegas Stats and Information Network Host Sam Panayotovich joins the show to preview the NCAA March Madness, and to catch up. John plays back the cryptic answer Betsy DeVos gave 60 Minutes Reporter Lesley Stahl. Finally, what is your take on President Trump’s most recent name-calling escapade?