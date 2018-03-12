× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Top Tweets for February

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn! Eric gives us a review on True/False Film Fest, he shares his top ten tweets for February, and much more. He also talks about his column about his political advice towards President Donald Trump, Toni Preckwinkle, and Andrea Raila.

Eric’s top tweets for February: http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/zorn/ct-the-top-10-tweets-of-february-20180312-story.html

