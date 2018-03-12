× The Carry Out 3-12-18: “Couldn’t we put some soldiers on the back of the Pride Parade because I would love to see our soldiers wearing all green and marching to Cher”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the House Intelligence Committee wrapping up their investigation into Russian collusion, President Trump putting forth his plan for gun control, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos doing a poor job on “60 Minutes,” the Loyola Ramblers getting ready to take on Miami in the NCAA Tourney, the DePaul Lady Blue Demons landing a 5 seed in the women’s tourney, NFL Free Agency getting underway this week, Jake Arrieta signing with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Blackhawks beating the Bruins and President Trump getting his military parade.

