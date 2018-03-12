Suspected car thieves caught on surveillance photo

Commuters beware: A pair of car thieves in action have been caught by surveillance cameras in a train station parking lot. It happened on Friday at 5:42 p.m. at the South Shore Line parking lot in the Miller section of Gary. A man and woman entered the parking lot and appeared to be searching for a target. They chose a blue 2017 Toyota Prius C with Indiana license plate #WOU200. The suspects are a black male wearing a Chicago Cubs World Series coat and a winter hat with the Indianapolis Colts logo, and a white female wearing a blue and white hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, under a red coat with a black liner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Indiana Commuter Transit Police at 219-398-6000.