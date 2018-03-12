× Super Seducer: Self Help Dating Guide or Cause for Concern?

Super Seducer is a dating simulation game by author and pick up artist Richard La Ruina. Over the last few weeks Super Seducer has received tons controversy for being misogynistic and articles by Vice stating the game teaches men how to be creeps and normalizes harassment. Is this game that bad? Creator Richard La Ruina joins me to explain what this game is all about and what his intentions were in creating it.

