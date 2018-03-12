× Sports Central, 03.12.18: NCAA Tournament Selection and Tiger Woods

Adam Hoge is back from Arizona and the Camelback Ranch, White Sox training facility. WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell joins Adam in-studio discussing the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament selection and the return of Tiger Woods’ game. Chicago Tribune columnist, Teddy Greenstein, calls in with his NCAA Tournament selection thoughts.

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNRadio.com and the WGN Radio app.