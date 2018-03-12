DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods o f the USA on the 9th green during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Sports Central, 03.12.18: NCAA Tournament Selection and Tiger Woods
Adam Hoge is back from Arizona and the Camelback Ranch, White Sox training facility. WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell joins Adam in-studio discussing the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament selection and the return of Tiger Woods’ game. Chicago Tribune columnist, Teddy Greenstein, calls in with his NCAA Tournament selection thoughts.