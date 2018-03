× Radio-friendly burlesque fun with the Dirty Ditties

Dave Hoekstra welcomes the members of Dirty Ditties, a musically eclectic burlesque act that combines catchy songs, broad characters and bawdy subject matter. Chris O’Biddle, Thurston Lunt, Melvina Czervicz and Shecky Paulina talk about Chicago’s surprisingly vibrant burlesque scene and it’s historical link to off-color entertainment, the modern audience reception to the shows, and more.