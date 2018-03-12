Eddie Johnson speaks to the media after Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that he was appointing him the interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department at CPD Headquarters in Chicago on Monday, March 28, 2016. Johnson didn't apply for a chance to become Chicago's police chief, but the department's chief of patrol could address many challenges facing Emanuel and a city reeling from a police shooting scandal. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)(SUO 3/12/18 SCS)
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson: “The idea is to keep the public safe”
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the Gun Dealer Licensing Act. Johnson points out that the idea is to keep the public safe. We have to do a better job of holding the illegal gun carries accountable.