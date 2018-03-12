Monday Morning Movie Reviews: SXSW, A Wrinkle in Time

Nick Digilio welcomes Erik Childress who provides a report from South by Southwest. Then  Collin Souter and  Jim Laczkowski of the Now Playing Network review recent releases including A Wrinkle in Time, Gringo, Thoroughbreds, The Leisure Seeker, The Strangers: Prey at Night and Loveless.

Plus analysis of the box office!

