'I'm just a normal guy who happens to curl on the side' – U.S. Curling Gold Medalist Matt Hamilton talks about the Olympics and his life off the ice

U.S. Curling Gold Medalist ​Matt Hamilton joined WGN’s Ryan Burrow for an interview at the Home and Housewares show at McCormick Place. When he’s not slinging curling stones, the Wisconsin native works in Research and Development for Spectrum Brands. This is his fourth time doing the H&H show, but he jokes first time as an “exhibit.” He says he hopes the gold medal “Team Shuster” brought home sparks a boom for curling in the U.S. And he talks about the “whirlwind” days following the first American gold medal in curling history.