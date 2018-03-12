× “Elton Jim” remembers “The Loop,” embraces nostalgia, mourns rock music’s decline, and declares The Oscars obsolete

In this 95th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano laments the sale of Chicago’s iconic rock station “The Loop” (WLUP), which had a major influence in his musical knowledge and passion, and his radio career. He also explains why he embraces nostalgia, and mourns the decline of rock music in general. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, debate if the Academy Awards ceremony needs a major makeover.