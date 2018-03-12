× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.12.18: No naps for you

Today’s guests include musicians Phil Angotti, Tommi Zender, and the feisty Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy open the show by recapping their weekend. Wendy talks about her dealing with the loss of her dog Tiki, and she asks listeners where she should donate her pet’s items. They also talk about the music of Simon & Garfunkel, Tori Spelling, and much more.

