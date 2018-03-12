× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.12.18: Enjoy your punch

Today on the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy reunite with former producer Kevin Richter. Kevin talks about what he and his wife has been up to since he has left Chicago. Kevin also recounts what happened to him this past weekend with him and his wife Serra. Kevin and Serra, were in the Glendale Galleria in California, where a security guard decided to open fire after an attempted robbery. They also talk about Kim Gordon becoming a “glam-ma”, Lisa Bonet, and much more.



*Please note that the stream did not switch over to online at the very beginning of our show. We apologize for the inconvience*.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.